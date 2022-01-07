Twin Falls ceramicist pursues his passion during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — From groovy mugs to eccentric pottery, ceramicist and art student Tyler Ready has something for everyone. Ready turns clay into functional, stylish items at his home studio.

The brand is playfully named Chicken Chit Ceramics.

“Who doesn’t love alliteration and chickens,” said Tyler Ready, creator of Chicken Chit Ceramics.

Ready approaches his craft with the same charming style.

“It’s a little bit of fun, a little bit of nostalgia… I wanted something a little bit of whimsy,” said Ready.

Like many, Ready reevaluated his life at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was working at Twin Falls Sandwich Company as a manager in the front, and I loved that job for a while but I had done it for over five years and I was just getting burnt out,” said Ready.

Ready had dreamed of pursuing his love of ceramics as a career.

One day he found a wheel and kiln set for sale in Kimberly, and took the leap.

“I drove out there that day and bought it and brought it home with no plan… Just jumping and taking that leap of faith… I think everyone should do that because it’s fun and scary and kind of what life is about,” said Ready.

The best part about his success comes from knowing his products are used every day.

“It’s like a direct connection to that person. They wake up, pick their favorite mug and immediately have that connection back to who made it… and it might be their favorite mug,” said Ready.

Ready has big dreams for the future and hopes to launch a collaborative art space in Twin Falls.

For now, you can find Ready’s mugs and pots at local businesses around the Magic Valley, and at market on main during the summer. You can also reach out through his Instagram @chickenchitceramics for commissions.