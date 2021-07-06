Twilight Criterium happening in downtown Boise this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Boise Twilight Criterium is taking place in downtown Boise on July 10 with races starting at 11 a.m.

The Paralympics Cycling Relay National Championship will kick things off on Saturday. Four Boise-based para cyclists are competing, including three-time US Paralympic medalist, Will Groulx and US Paralympic gold medalist Josh Sweeney.

"It's a great, great opportunity for other people to see that adaptive cycling is there and that there are people who are doing it recreationally and doing it at the highest levels," said Groulx. "It will be a great opportunity to show people what is available out there for them."

After the Para National Championship, kids will ride with Olympic and Paralympic Gold medalists Kristen Armstrong and Muffy Davis for the Twilight Criterium Kids' Ride. You can still sign up and on-site registration will be available.

Twilight Criterium

Races will continue throughout the day, with the Pro Women and Pro Men races closing out the night after the 6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony. The Twilight Criterium EXPO, inside Cecil D. Andrus Park, opens at 1 p.m. Saturday. People can find event information, food trucks and drinks, shade, and the best spots to see the racing action.

Central District Health and a local medical facility will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to those interested.

The weekend of cycling will kick off with the Twilight Trifecta on July 9 at JUMP. Fans can meet Pro teams and cyclists, enjoy live music from Boise's Red Light Challenge, go into the beverage garden or explore the JUMP facility from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Paralympic Cycling National Championship Time Trial award podium will happen at 5 p.m. outdoors at JUMP, the time trial takes place earlier that day in Glenns Ferry.