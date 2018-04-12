Turner's Sports Fair to close after 75 years of serving the Boise area

Boise - Turner's Sports Fair is a unique business that sells fishing gear, but there's also has a cocktail lounge, after three generations it has come time for the Turner's to retire, they have sold their business.

The sporting goods section will close on May 1, the lounge will be open until May 12.

Long-time customers were emotional when talking about all the memories shared at this business located on State Street.

"It makes me sad that it is closing," said Rachael Fenton.

"We have been here all our lives actually coming to Turner's it will be missed greatly," said Crystal Lyons. "The best tackle in town," added Britt Lyons.

While Turner's elected to sell their property, it marks another loss on State Street, at the end of December Smokey Davis who had been at their location since 1953 had to move because of the construction on State Street.

Smokey Davis plans on relocating though, they will have a fundraiser on Thursday night starting at 6:30 at the Olympic Venue.