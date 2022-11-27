Turkey Bowls celebrate tradition during the week of Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Every year, people across the country participate in Turkey Bowls during the week of Thanksgiving as a way to connect with friends and families during the holidays.

For most people, it is a way to keep traditions during a time of the year when they mean so much.

Braden Heath is a college senior, and every year he and his friends have a Turkey Bowl on the morning of Thanksgiving.

He says it gets really competitive, but it is always in good fun.

“It’s just good to see all the guys back in town," Heath said. "to see some friends and obviously family that you don’t get to see a lot of times throughout the year. That’s kind of the part that keeps us coming back.”

