TSA expects busy end-of-year travel period at the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting a busy end-of-year travel season which goes through January 3, 2022. TSA is projecting travel volumes during the holiday season will average about 90% of 2019 pre-pandemic volumes.

The busiest travel days both locally and nationally are expected to be Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. As people prepare to make the trip home, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 are expected to be the busiest days as the holiday season wraps up.

TSA says the busiest times at the BOI security checkpoints are generally 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With the increase in the number of people traveling by air around the holiday, TSA recommends arriving at the airport early, allowing plenty of time to get through security and find your gate.

"There will be times during the day at the Boise Airport and the security checkpoint where it feels like there is no pandemic and that's why as a traveler you need to arrive early and you need to arrive prepared," said Lorie Dankers, TSA spokesperson.

Traveling with food tips

Most foods can be carried through the TSA checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to go through your checked baggage. If it is a solid food item, then it can go through a checkpoint in a carry-on.

TSA says if you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should be checked. Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing them in a clear plastic bag or other container and removing them from your carry-on and placing them in a bin for screening.

Here are the foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:



Baked goods

Meats

Stuffing

Casseroles

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Chocolates and other candies

Spices and powdered mixes

Here are the foods that should be packed with your checked baggage (if more than 3.4 oz):



Sauces

Gravy

Drinks

Canned fruits or vegetables

Preserves, jams and jellies

Soups and syrups

Tips for traveling with gifts

Wrapped gifts are screened like other items and if a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it. If you are flying with gifts, consider traveling with unwrapped items or placing them in a gift bag for easy access.

AAA predicts air travel will increase by nearly 200% over last year. More than 6 million Americans are expected to fly over the next week and a half.