TSA: Don't bring firearms, other banned items in carry-on luggage

Transportation and Security Administration at Boise Airport is reminding people to not travel with firearms in carry-on luggage after confiscating several weapons Friday.

Officers confiscated two guns at Boise Airport Friday morning after a routine security X-ray of carry-on luggage. The first confiscated weapon was a 9 mm Ruger P94 pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. The gun was found in the luggage of a man traveling to Denver International Airport. The second gun was a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun and was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and was confiscated from a man traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport.

"No traveler, at any time, for any reason, should bring a firearm in their carry-on luggage to the security checkpoint. It is past time that firearm owners consider the safety of TSA employees, the airport community and other passengers and follow the rules for traveling with a gun on a commercial aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in a statement.

Both weapons were reported to Boise Airport Police and the incidents have been referred to the Ada County Prosecutor's office for review, according to TSA.

The two weapons are the eighth and ninth discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at the airport in 2022, according to TSA. In 2021, TSA discovered 31 guns in total in traveler luggage.

If traveling with a firearm, TSA officials say the weapon must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided, locked case and put in checked baggage.