BOISE, Idaho -

The Boise Airport could see a record number of visitors this summer. The TSA is preparing to screen an average of 6,500 departing passengers every day between now and Labor Day.

Travelers should take note, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday will be the busiest days of the week. When it comes to the busiest times, that will be the morning between 5-7 o'clock and early afternoon from 12-2 o'clock.

In order to prepare for those busy days at the airport, here are some helpful TSA travel tips.

Be prepared. TSA reminds us that travelers knowing what to expect can cut down on time spent in security lines, and improves the overall travel experience for everyone.

Check your bag prior to packing it. It will help you avoid bringing prohibited items (blades, liquids and gels over 100 mL).

Pack neatly. Cluttered bags take up more time in security if you're having to dig through looking for items. Avoid this by checking your bag or wrapping up charging cords and cables in your carry-on.

Be mindful of carry-on procedures. Travelers will now be required to place all electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins with nothing on top or below. Those will go through the x-ray.

Keep your liquids and gels in clear bags and small quantities. Any one-quart bag containing liquids, gels or aerosols in quantities less than 100 mL will need to also be placed in a separate bin for screening.

Travelers are encouraged to call the TSA at (866) 289-9673 or visit their website with further questions.