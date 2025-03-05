Trump lauds sweeping changes as a Democrat lawmaker is removed, others walk out

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday night, President Donald J. Trump delivered an address to a joint session of Congress that laid out his vision for the future of America.

Trump's speech, which lauded recent changes and executive orders, received a split response from the House Chamber. Democrats, some holding circular signs of protest, were mostly quiet except Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who repeatedly interrupted the president and claimed he has "no mandate to cut Medicaid."

Republicans responded to Green's heckles by erupting into chants of "USA, USA, USA!"

At the order of House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Green was escorted out of the House Chamber by the House Seargent at Arms.

Trump proceeded to chide the democrat side of the aisle, saying, "I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do.”

After Green's ejection, multiple democrat representatives walked out in protest.