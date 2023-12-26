Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-84

Watch Now
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning just east of Boise.

The single-vehicle fatality crash occurred at 8:54 a.m. on December 26, 2023, on westbound I-84 at milepost 59, in Ada County.

Due to the crash, the left lane was temporarily blocked for emergency crews to clear the scene.

According to a press release, a 65-year-old woman from Middleton was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup when she drove off the road and overturned.

The woman was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where she later died.

As part of their investigation, Idaho State Police have determined that she was wearing a seat belt at the time.


    




    
    
    
