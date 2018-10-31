Trio arrested after stealing credit cards

A group traveling through Idaho were arrested after stealing credit cards from local recreational facilities.

Boise Police received a tip from a business on Eagle Road about some suspicious activity and the purchase of hundreds of dollars in gift cards. Officers opened an investigation and talked with other local retailers in Boise and Garden City.

Using a description of the suspects and their vehicle officers were quickly able to locate them on West Chinden Boulevard in Garden City.

Jonte Duhart, Daikisha Johnson and Larhonda Martin are all cooperating with the investigation. Following further investigation officers discovered that the three suspects had come to Idaho specifically to steal credit cards and buy gift cards.

The credit cards were stolen from recreational facilities in Garden City, Eagle and Boise and used to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

All of the suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.