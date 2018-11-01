Trick or treaters line streets of Harrison Blvd

BOISE - Every year, trick or treaters make their way around Harrison Boulevard. Many of the houses have their own themes.

A Boise couple says they both used to trick or treat there as kids, but they didn’t know each other back then.

They went to the same schools, but they didn’t meet until later on and then got married in 2000.

Now every year they stroll through Harrison Boulevard on Halloween to reminisce and look at all the displays.

Cheryl and Bruce Chase- Boise Residents

“This one right here, this is beautiful and the one up the street with the tall ghost I guess sixteen feet tall something like that. And they have a cat up there too that’s really neat. It’s just a nice atmosphere and we feel like we’re home when we’re in the north end because this was our home,” said Bruce Chase.



The couple says the houses look just about the same as they did 60 years ago. They say they got wrapped up popcorn balls, Carmel apples, and homemade fudge when they trick or treated.



