Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs.

In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.”

Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.