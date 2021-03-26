Menu

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

Courtesy Idaho Statesman
Water spills at Lower Granite Dam, one of the four dams on the lower Snake River salmon advocates have targeted for breaching. A final environmental study does not recommend breaching or removing the dams.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:20:10-04

SEATTLE — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs.

In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.”

Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

