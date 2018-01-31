Tribe won't renew lobbying contract after initiative filed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say they will not renew a contract with their lobbying firm after it filed a ballot initiative to legalize lucrative betting machines known as instant racing.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and others across the state have previously come out against the betting terminals after deeming them illegal under Idaho law.

Strategies 360 filed the ballot initiative seeking to legalize the machines earlier this year on the behalf of Treasure Valley Racing. The firm is also the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe's lobbyist.

According to a spokeswoman, the tribes will not renew their contract with Strategies 360 when it concludes in February.

Todd Dvorak with Strategies 360 said the firm has been fully transparent with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about their involvement with the ballot initiative and said it was a privilege to work with the tribes over the past year.