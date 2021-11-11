Tribal lesson plan contest highlights Idaho Native American history

The Office of Indian Education and Idaho State Museum partnered together to promote the first tribal lesson plan contest, with the goal of spreading awareness and educating Idaho’s students in Native history.

The tribal lesson plan contest is open to public and private educators across the state. Teachers can submit multiple lesson plans following a variety of topics including art, math, science and more. Lesson plan templates are provided.

The winning lesson plans will assist Idaho teachers in highlighting Idaho’s federally recognized tribes and how to teach the Native history in a culturally respectful manner. There are five federally recognized tribes in the state: the Shoshone-Bannock, the Shoshone-Paiute, the Coeur d’Alene, the Kooetani, and the Nez Perce.

Emily Chivers, curator of education at the Idaho State Museum, said she is eager to provide additional resources to Idaho’s teachers.

“Our goal is to be able to offer really well researched, really interesting, and multiple perspectives in these lesson plans,” Chivers said. “We want to make sure teachers have access to these things and are utilizing them in the classroom.”

Submissions are open until April 18. The lesson plans will be judged by individuals from the Office of Indian Education, Idaho State Museum and various Idaho tribe members.

The Idaho State Museum is also hosting various programming events for National Native American Heritage month.

“These are important stories in Idaho history and we made sure to tell them throughout the museum, and we want to make sure our programming reflects that as well,” Chivers said.