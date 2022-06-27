Watch Now
Treefort organizers announced new fall music festival

Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 27, 2022
Treefort Music Festival organizers announced a new event coming to the yearly lineup — Flipside Fest.

Organizers announced the event comes due to high demand for a September Treefort and planned Flipside Fest for September 23-25 in Garden City. The even is described as a "music and mural neighborhood festival in Garden City."

Three-day passes for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $89 a piece with some early-bird sales beginning Thursday at $69 a pass.

Fore more information on the event, head to the Flipside Fest website.

