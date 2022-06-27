Treefort organizers announced new fall music festival

Treefort Music Festival organizers announced a new event coming to the yearly lineup — Flipside Fest.

Organizers announced the event comes due to high demand for a September Treefort and planned Flipside Fest for September 23-25 in Garden City. The even is described as a "music and mural neighborhood festival in Garden City."

Introducing the inaugural FLIPSIDE FEST 🛹 a music + mural neighborhood festival in Garden City, presented by @duckclubboise. Because y'all said you wanted another Treefort in September, buuuut that won't happen again, so we'll just see ya on the #flipside: September 23rd-25th 😉 pic.twitter.com/gkQz2BITp0 — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) June 27, 2022

Three-day passes for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $89 a piece with some early-bird sales beginning Thursday at $69 a pass.

Fore more information on the event, head to the Flipside Fest website.