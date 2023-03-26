TreeFort Music Fest wraps up: We highlight some of our favorite moments of the week

BOISE, Idaho — TreeFort Music Fest is in the books and this year had several magical moments from Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston showing up to more than 500 musical artists and all the forts.

Addie Shandro has been to all 11 TreeForts and we talk with her and three of her friends about there favorite moments from the five-day festival.

“Nnamdi was so great I’m going to be a big fan," said Helen Dang. "Rayland Baxter was sick, he was so good he rallied after he broke his foot," said Lauren. "He said the show must go on, he had his foot in a cast on a chair just so he could rally through the show," said Shandro.

Our Brendyn Jones highlighted the country duo Dusty and Stones from Eswatini, Africa, they were profiled in a FilmFort documentary called Dusty and Stones.

Boise native Aaron Paul made an appearance with his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston, they were showcasing their new brand of Mescal called Dos Hombres.

"I'm so proud to be from Idaho, I love coming here," said Paul to a crowd of people. "I promise you we are going to be involved every single year after."

All the forts and the variety of music ensures that people of all ages can have a good time at the festival, but there were challenges caused by the weather including the band we went to see on Sunday being delayed due to snow slowing up their travel plans.

"This is by far the coldest TreeFort we have had but we rallied we got layers," said Shandro who got caught a few times in the elements. "It was the dreaded sideways hail."

Music has a special element of being a universal language and with such a wide variety of bands there was something for everyone at TreeFort.

"Boise has a good community, but I feel like this is the best side of that community," said Lauren.