Treefort Music Fest kicks off

BOISE - Now in it's seventh year, Treefort Music Fest will have about 460 bands. Whether you're into Kidfort, Yogafort, Hackfort, Foodfort, or Alefort, there's something for everyon to enjoy.

Businesses are getting ready for a big crowd from extra staff to possibly even staying open later. Downtown hotels and restaurants will be busy.



The spokeswoman for the Downtown Boise Association says the event is great for the city's economy.

"Treefort has about tripled in size in the past seven years and what that means is not only are they putting on a great event, but people are really enjoying it. People are coming to Boise. Boisians are staying in town for the weekend," said Lynn Hightower, Downtown Boise Association.

You can download the Treefort app where you can build your own schedule, share it with your friends, and listen to artists.

Road closures will be in place in Downtown Boise starting Thursday evening through six a.m. Monday.



Treefort starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

For ticket information, just head to https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/