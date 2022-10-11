Treefort announces new main stage location

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest announced on social media Tuesday that the Treefort Main Stage will be at Julia Davis Park for the 2023 festival.

For a decade, Treefort used a parking lot on Grove and 12th Street in downtown Boise as the Treefort Main Stage area, but now that parking lot is under construction to become an apartment complex according to their website.

Treefort will continue to use many of the existing pop-up venues throughout downtown Boise, but according to their website, "moving the Main Stage to Julia Davis Park means we will also relocate many of the forts and free programming that happens around Main Stage, all of which will be centralized within adjacent areas of the park."

In addition, moving the venue to Julia Davis Park gives Treefort the opportunity to work with new partners, including the Davis Family, Zoo Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and the cultural sites near the park.

The next Treefort Music Fest, Treefort 11, is March 22-26th 2023. For more information, click here.