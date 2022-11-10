Treefort announces first wave of artists for 2023 festival

BOISE, Idaho — Get ready for Treefort 11.

The Boise music festival has announced the first wave of artists for 2023. 185 of them to be exact.

THIS JUST IN! 🚨 The first wave of artists playing #treefort11 has dropped and includes nearly 200 bands from all over the globe + amazing programming from 🖐 of the forts!! Ch-ch-check it out https://t.co/nW40iXEqhE 👀 and get your 5-day passes NOW! pic.twitter.com/ZpWXsSVcCh — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) November 10, 2022

Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse and Cautious Clay are just a few of the announced headliners to play on the main stage, which will now be set in Julia Davis Park.

Treefort will unveil another new venue in 2023, the Treefort Music Hall. The new space is owned and operated by Duck Club Entertainment, the creators of Treefort Music Fest.

In addition to music, Treefort hosts a variety of other "forts" including Comedyfort, Hackfort, Filmfort, Yogafort and more. Event details for these can be found on the Treefort website.

Passes to the festival are on sale now. Five-day passes are $270, ZIPLINE passes are $420, and U21 passes are $150, according to a Treefort press release.