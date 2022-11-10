Watch Now
Treefort announces first wave of artists for 2023 festival

Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 10, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Get ready for Treefort 11.

The Boise music festival has announced the first wave of artists for 2023. 185 of them to be exact.

Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse and Cautious Clay are just a few of the announced headliners to play on the main stage, which will now be set in Julia Davis Park.

Treefort will unveil another new venue in 2023, the Treefort Music Hall. The new space is owned and operated by Duck Club Entertainment, the creators of Treefort Music Fest.

In addition to music, Treefort hosts a variety of other "forts" including Comedyfort, Hackfort, Filmfort, Yogafort and more. Event details for these can be found on the Treefort website.

Passes to the festival are on sale now. Five-day passes are $270, ZIPLINE passes are $420, and U21 passes are $150, according to a Treefort press release.

