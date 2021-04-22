Treefort 9 lineup released, tickets on sale now

BOISE, Idaho — The lineup for Treefort 9 has been officially released. The first of two festivals in six months is happening September 22 through 26 in multiple venues throughout downtown Boise. Treefort 10 is scheduled for March 23-27, 2022.

Headliners include Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Tennis and AJJ.

Don't know about y'all...but IT'S TIME TO PARTY. 🤘🎵❤️ The Treefort 9 Lineup has been resurrected with some familiar faces and rad additions!! Dive in and get yr tix at https://t.co/gzFZoV0yFb

C U 🔜 September 22-26, 2021 | Downtown Boise, ID pic.twitter.com/yueuGxxt9l — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) April 22, 2021

Tickets are on sale now for Treefort 9 and range in price from $150 to $420. There will be a limited number of 5-day passes for Treefort 9 to align with possible capacity limits.

According to organizers, the timeline, subject to change, for Treefort 9 and 10 is:

