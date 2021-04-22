Treefort 9 lineup released, tickets on sale now

BOISE, Idaho — The lineup for Treefort 9 has been officially released. The first of two festivals in six months is happening September 22 through 26 in multiple venues throughout downtown Boise. Treefort 10 is scheduled for March 23-27, 2022.
Headliners include Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Tennis and AJJ.
Don't know about y'all...but IT'S TIME TO PARTY. 🤘🎵❤️ The Treefort 9 Lineup has been resurrected with some familiar faces and rad additions!! Dive in and get yr tix at https://t.co/gzFZoV0yFb— Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) April 22, 2021
C U 🔜 September 22-26, 2021 | Downtown Boise, ID pic.twitter.com/yueuGxxt9l
Tickets are on sale now for Treefort 9 and range in price from $150 to $420. There will be a limited number of 5-day passes for Treefort 9 to align with possible capacity limits.
According to organizers, the timeline, subject to change, for Treefort 9 and 10 is:
- April 22, 2021: Treefort 9 band lineup resurrection and GA tickets on-sale (limited number of GA tickets at $250, ZIPLINE at $420 and U21 at $150)
- Mid-June 2021: Treefort 9 fort lineup resurrection + more band additions
- Late-June 2021: Additional tickets to Treefort 9 may become available, as things shake out
- July 2021: Treefort 9 schedule released
- September 22-26, 2021: Treefort 9
- October 1, 2021: Treefort 10 Community Owner early access on sale (formerly known as Early Bird)
- October 15, 2021: Treefort 10 GA Discovery tickets on sale
- November 2021: Treefort 10 first artist announcement, GA tickets on sale
- December 2021: Treefort 10 second artist announcement
- January 2022: Treefort 10 final lineup revealed
- February 2022: Treefort 10 schedule released
- March 23-27, 2022: Treefort 10