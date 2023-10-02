Watch Now
Tree removal resumes on State Highway 55

Idaho Transportation Department
Photo of the tree removal process along Highway 55. Photo Courtesy: Idaho Transportation Department
Posted at 7:26 AM, Oct 02, 2023
BANKS, Idaho — Starting Monday at 8 a.m. tree removal efforts will resume on the stretch of SH-55 between Banks and Horseshoe Bend.

Drivers in the area should expect around a 30 minute delay while crews cut down and remove dead and dying trees between mileposts 72 and 79.

Crews will be operating Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Idaho Transportation Department has plans for another similar project in the Smiths Ferry area.

ITD is also urging travelers to check 511.idaho.gov for any delays before leaving.

