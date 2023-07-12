Tree Removal starting on SH-55, expect delays

BEND, Idaho — Drivers traveling on State Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Banks should expect delays.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be working on SH-55 between mileposts 72 and 79 over the next few weeks to clear out the dead and dying trees along the highway.

Crews will have temporary closures set up on weekdays between 8:00am - 4:00pm, causing estimated 30-minute delays for travelers.

Crews will not be working Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

“While we’re dropping trees on the highway, it isn’t safe to allow traffic to pass underneath,” Operations Field Manager Eric Copeland said. “Crews will temporarily close the highway, remove several trees, clear the road and then let traffic through.”

Officials encourage travelers to check 511.idaho.gov to check for possible delays on their route before heading out.

Tree removal efforts are being performed in conjunction with the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to clear dead and dying trees to both minimize risk to drivers and improve overall forest health.