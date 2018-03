BOISE, ID - A large tree fell onto a house in Boise’s North End neighborhood Wednesday morning, causing what appears to be extensive roof damage.

The call came in about 10:40 a.m., according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

The house is located in the 1700 block of N. 22nd Street.

Boise Fire Department and medic units responded. But no one was injured, the dispatcher said.

It was not immediately known what caused the tree to uproot.