Leadership changes in West Ada Schools

The West Ada School District is announcing changes in leadership roles at schools across the district, including a new Director of Secondary Instruction and Director of Career and Technical Education.

Cliff Rice will be leaving his role as principal of Owyhee High School to begin his new role as West Ada's Director of Secondary Instruction.

"It is an honor to be entrusted with the role of Director of Secondary Instruction within the West Ada School District," said Rice. "I am excited to continue serving our community and working alongside dedicated educators to ensure the success of all students."

Will Schumaker will also be stepping into a new role. The current principal of Victory Middle School has been appointed as the Director of Career and Technical Education for West Ada schools.

"I am deeply passionate about Career and Technical Education (CTE) and its potential to empower students with valuable skills and opportunities for future success. I am honored to take on the role of Director of CTE and look forward to collaborating with industry partners, educators, and students to expand and enhance our CTE programs," said Will Schumaker.

The West Ada School District is also announcing the official recommendation and board approval of outstanding leaders for the 2024-2025 school year, the educators being recognized are:



Jenny Arsenault - Mary McPherson Elementary School

Rachel Edwards - Owyhee High School

Katie Mittleider - Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (K-5)

Matt Mura - Crossroads Middle School

Tracy Newell - Victory Middle School

Joe Palaia - Central Academy High School

Nichole Velasquez - Meridian Middle School

The West Ada School District also extends appreciation to Shannon Murdoch from Mary McPherson Elementary, Heath McInerney from Central Academy High School, and Dave Moser, the current director of secondary education, who have all announced their retirements.