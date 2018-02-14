Treasure Valley teacher accused of a sex crime with a student

A Treasure Valley high school teacher is arrested, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Rebecca E. Mason-Cales, 26, of Boise faces six counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child. The West Ada School District received an anonymous email outlining a possible sexual relationship between her and a 17-year-old male student, said Tracy Basterrechea, Deputy Chief of Meridian Police.

Police tell 6 On Your Side they were able to quickly gather undisclosed evidence of a sexual relationship which led to the arrest of Mason-Cales. According to police the relationship began in August of 2017, and they do not believe there are any other victims

According to her staff page on the West Ada School District website, Mason-Cales teaches German and History 10 at Mountain View High School. Her biography states she is currently teaching her second year at the high school.

Mason-Cales was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Sexual Battery of a Minor is punishable by up to life imprisonment.