Treasure Valley school bond and levy election results

9:11 PM, Mar 13, 2018
100% of Precincts Reporting

West Ada School District $95 million bond

In Favor: 67.6% - 10,148 votes

Against: 32.4% - 4,867 votes

West Ada School District two-year, $28 million supplemental levy 

In Favor: 68.8% - 10,404 votes

Against: 31.2% - 4,716 votes

Caldwell School District supplemental levy for $2.5 million per year for two years

In Favor: 61% - 491 votes

Against: 39% - 312 votes

Middleton School District $25 million bond

In Favor: 60% - 934 votes

Against: 40% - 620 votes

Parma School District $5 million bond

In Favor: 64% - 254 votes

Against: 36% -  140 votes

Wilder School District $5 million bond

In Favor: 42% - 131 votes

Against: 58% - 184 votes

Weiser School District $350,000 supplemental levy per year for two years

In Favor: 465 votes

Against:  145 votes

