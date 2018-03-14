Treasure Valley school bond and levy election results

Cloudy / Windy
100% of Precincts Reporting
West Ada School District $95 million bond
In Favor: 67.6% - 10,148 votes
Against: 32.4% - 4,867 votes
West Ada School District two-year, $28 million supplemental levy
In Favor: 68.8% - 10,404 votes
Against: 31.2% - 4,716 votes
Caldwell School District supplemental levy for $2.5 million per year for two years
In Favor: 61% - 491 votes
Against: 39% - 312 votes
Middleton School District $25 million bond
In Favor: 60% - 934 votes
Against: 40% - 620 votes
Parma School District $5 million bond
In Favor: 64% - 254 votes
Against: 36% - 140 votes
Wilder School District $5 million bond
In Favor: 42% - 131 votes
Against: 58% - 184 votes
Weiser School District $350,000 supplemental levy per year for two years
In Favor: 465 votes
Against: 145 votes