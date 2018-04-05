Treasure Valley remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

Boise, ID - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most iconic figures in history. His legacy lives on to this day through his words and actions. Cities across the country honored the civil rights icon with ceremonies and performances. The Idaho Black History Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. by educating people about his work and legacy.Phillip Thompson, Executive Director at the Idaho Black History Museum in the Treasure Valley, said there is a lot that people do not know about Martin Luther King Jr.

"They know that Martin Luther King had the march on Washington, black rights but they didn't know that his biggest message and the most empowering message was economic empowerment for all," said Thompson.

The 39-year-old civil rights leader was shot and killed on April 4th, 1968 at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis Tennessee.

People across the nation spent the day remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in different ways.

A prominent church in Montgomery Alabama was known as the forefront of the civil rights movement, held a ceremony in memory of the minister. Others gathered outside the hotel where the civil rights leader was shot. Then around 7 p.m. eastern time the time of king's death a bell was rung 39 times at the Clayborn Temple to symbolize his life.

"I think we need not just to remember his legacy when he was living but what died when he died," said Thompson.

Thompson added this anniversary is an opportunity to look back on the work that remains to be done.