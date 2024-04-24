Watch Now
Treasure Valley Pollinator Project

Plant and flower pre-orders now available
City of Boise
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 08:11:45-04

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Turn your backyard garden into a pollinator oasis this season by joining the Treasure Valley Pollinator project.

The project is a community-wide effort to increase the number of pollinator habitats and help support healthy ecosystems across the Treasure Valley.

This year, the Pollinator Project is focusing on supporting birds and bumblebees, which provide valuable ecosystem services.

The project offers specialty flower blends, now available for pre-order, as well as a variety of free educational opportunities on the benefits of pollinators and best gardening practices.

