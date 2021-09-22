Treasure Valley funeral homes reaching capacity

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Treasure Valley, more people are dying from COVID-related causes leading to funeral homes reaching capacity. As we've reported, hospital morgues are running out of space, forcing them to make plans for overflow morgue areas. Funeral homes are facing a similar situation.

Cloverdale Funeral Home has added a refrigeration trailer because they need more space.

“Our refrigeration facility here at Cloverdale is substantial and it’s full,” Steve Salove, the managing partner at Cloverdale Funeral Home said.

He said this is the first time during the pandemic this has happened. Partly because of the increase in COVID-related deaths, but also for other reasons.

“A person who dies of COVID is related to other people and we’re finding that families have it," Salove said.

This leaves the deceased in the refrigeration facility until their loved ones are healthy and able to attend a funeral service.

Other funeral homes are facing similar issues.

“Right now we’re okay, but if this continues we’re going to have to make arrangements and we’re in the process of doing that now," Ken Pearce, the Idaho market leader for Summers Funeral Homes said.

Both Summers Funeral Home and Cloverdale Funeral Home said the funeral homes around the Treasure Valley have been working together to provide refrigeration space whenever more space is needed.