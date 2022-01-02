Treasure Valley family welcomes baby boy James, the first baby of the New Year in the Gem State

IDAHO — As Idahoans all across the state were ringing in the New Year, one Treasure Valley family got an extra special surprise. Their baby boy, James Mazzaglia made his debut just past midnight marking the first baby born in the Gem State.

"We are doing really well. He is quite the little trooper, and is really strong," Melissa Mazzaglia, James' mom said. "He was born right as the fireworks were going off right outside our window."

James, the son of Melissa and Mitch made his grand arrival into the world at 12:07 a.m. at St Luke's Meridian Medical Center. He weighs 7 lbs. 11 oz. and is 20 and a half inches long.

“It was kind of fun. Everyone in the hospital was like 'Oh are you going to be the last baby of 2021 or are you going to be our first New Years baby?' It just made it kind of fun," Melissa said. "Like literally as he is being born everyone is seeing fireworks out the window, so it is just really special memories."

James' original due date was Jan. 6, but he decided to join his family a few days early, a New Years, parents Melissa and Mitch will never forget.

“It came as kind of a surprise, but a very nice surprise and we couldn’t be happier," Mitch said. "We are just excited to start the New Year with our new baby and see where things go from there.”

James will get to meet his older brother Luke tomorrow, who is also a December baby, when the family heads home with their new basket of gifts from St Luke's.