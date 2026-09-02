Treasure Valley DUI Task Force to increase impaired driving enforcement over Labor Day weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force will increase impaired driving enforcement over Labor Day weekend as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer near an end.

The task force will conduct a four-day enforcement operation from Friday through Monday. Idaho State Police said the effort is aimed at preventing serious injuries and fatal crashes caused by impaired driving.

ISP said 85 people have died in crashes on state roads during this year's 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, according to preliminary data.

"With more people traveling and gathering over the holiday weekend, law enforcement is urging drivers to plan ahead before celebrations begin," ISP said in a press release.

Authorities urge anyone who plans to drink alcohol to designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or arrange another safe way home.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver should call 911 or *ISP (*477).