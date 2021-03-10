Treasure Valley COVID-19 vaccine appointments held for members of the Black and Latinx community

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at a Saint Alphonsus clinic will be held for Treasure Valley Black and Latinx community members.

The Idaho Human Rights Collective announced appointments at the Saint Alphonsus mass vaccination clinic in Meridian will be reserved for members of the Black/African Diaspora, Latinx and disproportionately affected communities.

The reserved time slots for appointments at the former Gordman's location for March 11 and 12 will open to the public Wednesday night, according to a post from Dr. Aesha Drozdowski, Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist from the St. Alphonsus Medical Group.

In the post, Drozdowski encourages anyone interested, regardless of age, to complete a form online and they will be contacted by a representative to discuss eligibility.

Drozdowski said there so far, has been low sign-ups and the Collective needs more people to show interest to continue providing the reserved appointments.