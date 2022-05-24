Travel boom expected for Memorial Day weekend, gas prices still climbing

Gas prices in Idaho continue to increase as many prepare to travel for Memorial Day Weekend.

Around 224,000 Idahoans are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday weekend, an 8% increase from 2021, according to AAA. The increase in people traveling will make for busier roads and airports with an increased demand for fuel.

“Whether you’re taking a road trip or catching a flight, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel all spring from the same source – crude oil,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in a statement. “Expensive fill-ups, cruises, and airline tickets are hitting everyone hard, but we’re just getting to the unofficial start of summer travel, and most people aren’t ready to give up on their vacation plans just yet.”

Idaho's average gas price Tuesday is $4.65 per gallon for regular fuel — the state's highest recorded average price — up from $4.44 last month. The national average $4.60 per gallon. Idaho is currently the ranked No. 19 in the country for most expensive gas, according to AAA.

AAA reports Thursday afternoon will be the busiest time on the road and Monday, May 30 as the busiest return day.

Anyone planning on hitting the road for the long weekend is encouraged to take their vehicle in for a pre-trip inspection as well as have an emergency kit in the car.

"A lot of people have put off routine maintenance during the pandemic, but now it’s a good idea to make up for lost time," Conde said. “Ask friends and family for recommendations on a repair shop or visit AAA.com/autorepair to find a AAA Approved Auto Repair shop in your area."