Travel advisory in effect for Highway 55 to McCall this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic alert if you are heading to McCall this weekend. The Idaho Transportation Department is expecting a lot of travelers on Highway 55.

Summer events are happening all this weekend in Valley and Boise counties, and with the newly announced Juneteenth holiday and Father's Day on Sunday, ITD says they'll likely see a high number of vehicles between Horseshoe Bend and McCall.

Flaggers will be stationed at the intersection of Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road on Sunday to help manage traffic.

“We have worked with our partners in law enforcement and the business community to do the best we can to manage what we expect will be a lot of vehicles on the highway this weekend,” said Caleb Lakey, District Administrator for ITD’s Southwest Idaho Office. “There’s a good chance we will have some times where the highway is at capacity and motorists will experience delay.”

Travelers should expect delays during the day and should try to use US 95 and Highway 21 as alternate routes. ITD says to be prepared and make sure your vehicle is well maintained. Fill up with plenty of gas, pack extra water and snacks and consider a bathroom stop before entering the Payette River Canyon.