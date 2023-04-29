Watch Now
News

Actions

"Trashion Show" spotlights these Preschoolers who transformed trash into stylish fashion

TRICIA Trashion Show
Lynzsea Williams
TRICIA Trashion Show
TRICIA Trashion Show
TRICIA Trashion Show
TRICIA Trashion Show
TRICIA Trashion Show
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 13:47:33-04

BOISE, Idaho — Preschoolers at the Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Art (TRICIA) proudly presented a "Trashion Show", where with the help of their teachers and other volunteers, made some "trash-tastic" fashion.

These preschoolers turned items from trash and recycling into wearable art and hit the runway!

All designs are eco-friendly and made with love and creativity.

"It creates a respect and an honor to nature and how important is that, with the environmental concerns that they are growing up with, looming in the future?," says Jon Swarthout, TRICA's Founder and CEO.

Watch out Oscar the Grouch, these kids just upped your game!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light