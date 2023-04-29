"Trashion Show" spotlights these Preschoolers who transformed trash into stylish fashion

BOISE, Idaho — Preschoolers at the Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Art (TRICIA) proudly presented a "Trashion Show", where with the help of their teachers and other volunteers, made some "trash-tastic" fashion.

These preschoolers turned items from trash and recycling into wearable art and hit the runway!

All designs are eco-friendly and made with love and creativity.

"It creates a respect and an honor to nature and how important is that, with the environmental concerns that they are growing up with, looming in the future?," says Jon Swarthout, TRICA's Founder and CEO.

Watch out Oscar the Grouch, these kids just upped your game!

