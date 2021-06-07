Transgender Democrat from Nampa announces run for governor

A familiar name in the Treasure Valley decided to run for Idaho governor.

Democratic candidate Melissa Sue Robinson announced her candidacy for Governor last week.

Robinson, who is transgender, is not unfamiliar with Idaho politics. She has run for several political offices since 2009. She’s run unsuccessfully against republican candidates for Idaho’s House of Representatives, Idaho State Senate and Mayor of Nampa.

Headshot: Melissa Sue Robinson

Robinson’s most recent loss was last year in the race for state senate district 13 against current state senator Jeff Agenbroad, who won with more than 70% of the vote.

“Here in Idaho, it's pretty difficult for me to win a general election,” Robinson said. “As a republican, if you have an ‘R’ in front of your name, then you’re all set.”

Robinson said transportation and education are her top priorities.

“I'm going to strive unseeingly to push for education, 100% more funds for it. Anything I can do to make the educational system better here in Idaho,” Robinson said.

Not only would Robinson become the first female governor in Idaho, but she also hopes to become the first transgender governor in the country.

“I'm hoping people are sick of what the republicans have been doing lately. They’ve been doing some things even at the national level that doesn’t look too good. If the citizens realize this, maybe I will have a chance. Long shots have come in before,” Robinson.

Robinson received a bachelors degree in humanities from Michigan State University. She is also currently enrolled in Political Science courses at Boise State University.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Idaho's democratic party and they say "we do not endorse candidates in the primary and look forward to more entering the race."