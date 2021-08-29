Trained Wild Horses adopted at Western Idaho Fair

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On the final day of the Western Idaho Fair, wild horses, trained by 4-H members were adopted in a silent auction, which raised money for the 4-H clubs involved.

It's part of a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) partnership with the University of Idaho.

"The kids get to take the horses home for about 8 to 10 weeks. Where they take a wild horse home and train it for adoption," Tina Reay, the 4-H leader for the program, said.

Max Bearden has been taking part in the program since he was twelve.

"This is B&B, which is Big and Bold. He's about a year and a half old. And he was a little tougher to train, he's a little stubborn," Bearden said.

This is Bearden's last year and he says his reason for taking part in the Wild Horse Training Program for the last five years is this, "The thrill so to say of training a wild mustang."

BLM manages wild horses across ten states and has adoption programs for excess horses. Adoption is done through silent auction after an application approval and some of the money raised goes to the 4-H clubs involved.

"I think we've raised over 65,000 dollars for 4-h clubs and have adopted out over 350 wild horses," Reay said.

At today's event, all five horses were adopted and they raised $640 for the 4-H clubs.

You can find more wild horse adoption events on the Bureau of Land Management's website.