Train wreck tragedy shocks the community after local teen death

BOISE, Idaho — The community of Payette continues to mourn the loss of a young life. On August 8th around 3 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to a deadly car wreck that took the life of a young woman named Jaydyn Ramos.

On August 8th Jaydyn Ramos was driving her car across train tracks located on NW 10th Avenue and Washoe Road when Idaho State Police say an oncoming train struck her vehicle, killing her at the scene.

According to ISP, the vehicle was traveling eastbound at the time. We went to the site and noticed there are no flashing lights from the road or train safety bars, only a stop sign and yield signs at that location.

We heard from community members who said although trains run through the area frequently, this is a crossing that doesn't see as many trains as others in the area.

Meanwhile, I spoke to several people in the community who say Jaydyn's loss is still too fresh in their minds to speak on camera, but tell me they are shocked, devastated, and at a loss for words.

I spoke to a friend that grew up in the same neighborhood as Jaydyn, and tears filled her eyes as she gazed at the memorial remembering her childhood friend.

Another person I spoke to says his daughter was close friends with Jaydyn and her death came as a shock to their family.

A memorial has been created to remember Jaydyn with flowers, posters, and balloons filling the spot of the wreck. Several people stopped by to pay their respects.

We've also learned that she was a student at Payette High School where she was on both the cheer and softball teams.

A statement released by the Payette County superintendent says in part, "She consistently displayed a strong work ethic and dedication which served as an inspiration to fellow students and teachers alike."

According to Idaho State Police Jaydyn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and the investigation remains ongoing.

