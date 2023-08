Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal train crash that happened after 3 p.m. in Payette County.

According to early reports, the accident happened when a juvenile in a 2011 Mazda 6 failed to yield to an oncoming train on NW 10th Ave in Payette.

Police are reporting that the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and that they succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.