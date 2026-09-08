Trailer carrying Razor breaks loose, motorhome crashes into it on Highway 26 near Swan Valley

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday after a trailer carrying a side-by-side detached from a pickup on U.S. Highway 26 and was struck by a motorhome.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near Swan Valley, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving west in a 2016 Ford F-350, towing a camp trailer and another trailer carrying a Razor. The trailer carrying the Razor became detached from the pickup and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

A 79-year-old man from Crestview, Florida, was driving east in a 2020 Winnebago motor home, which was towing a Jeep, when the motorhome struck the detached trailer.

The driver and a passenger in the motorhome were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.

The westbound lanes of Highway 26 remain blocked while crews investigate the crash.

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.