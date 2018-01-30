Traffic stop leads Meridian police to 130 grams of meth

MERIDIAN, ID - Three people have been booked into the Ada County Jail on a number of drug-possession charges after officers say they found some 130 grams of methamphetamine in their possession.

About 12:30 p.m. Monday, a Meridian Police officer pulled a driver over in the 1500 block of South Meridian Road for reportedly not using a turn signal and not having a front license plate on his vehicle.

The driver –- later identified as Leo Green, 35, of Boise -– gave the officer consent to search the vehicle, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

“The search revealed approximately six grams of methamphetamine on the driver’s side floorboard and in the open center console of Green’s vehicle,” Basterrechea said. “Green also had approximately four grams of methamphetamine in his right front pants pocket.”

Melinda Campbell, 36, of Boise, a passenger in the vehicle, admitted to having approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine on her person, reports said.

A second passenger, “Jayd Rasmussen, 21, of Twin Falls, had a duffle bag containing approximately sixty grams of marijuana, approximately one-hundred twenty-five grams of methamphetamine and numerous items of paraphernalia including scales, syringes and snort tubes,” Basterrechea stated.

Green was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Campbell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and concealing evidence. Rasmussen was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



