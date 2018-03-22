Traffic shifts to start at State St./Veterans Memorial Parkway

BOISE, ID - If the weather cooperates, drivers will find they can no longer make left turns from State Street onto Veterans Memorial Parkway or 36th Street, starting Friday morning, according to the Ada County Highway District.

“But if the rain continues through Thursday evening, the left-turn prohibition will take place on Monday morning – again, only if the weather cooperates the prior evening,” said ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois.

The traffic changes are part of the ongoing, $7.7 million reconstruction of the intersection, which will run into October. “Preparation to eliminate the turns from the intersection will be done overnight, including repainting lane lines and installation of traffic barriers. The painting cannot occur in wet conditions,” DuBois explained.

Left turns onto State Street will be maintained. Plans call for swapping traffic to the south side of State Street starting Friday morning. Concrete barriers will be placed along State Street to separate traffic on the south side from the work being done on the north side.

“Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained along south State Street during peak hours. Message boards have been in place since March 12th alerting motorists to this coming change,” DuBois stated.

As early as March 29th, traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway and 36th Street will swap to the east side of the road to allow for work on the west side.