Traffic changes to start near Fort Boise and St. Luke's Hospital

BOISE, ID - Drivers in the Fort Boise area, as well as visitors to the St. Luke's Medical Center in downtown Boise, will see some traffic changes starting this week that will impact how they get to the hospital and around it.

Starting Wednesday, April 11:

• Access to St. Luke's main patient/visitor parking garage at Avenue B and Bannock Street will temporarily close. Drivers can enter via Avenue A off Idaho Street.

• Jefferson Street, from Avenue B through 1st Street, will be closed to through traffic. Local and business traffic is allowed. This is the street directly behind the main hospital.

These changes, which hospital officials say will be in effect for several weeks, will allow road crews to make progress on the cycle track and work on other projects -- including electrical boring -- for the new Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion.

On Thursday night, April 12, and other on various times through mid-April:

• Flaggers will help move traffic through the areas around Bannock Street and Avenue B while crews install the storm drain. This work will be done overnight on April 12 and 13.

• Water, sewer and storm drain work will also take place around the Jefferson and Bannock area. Expect traffic to be slower moving.

And by the end of this week, 1st Street between Idaho and Bannock under the Anderson Center parking garage, is scheduled to be reopened.

Elsewhere, traffic remains primarily westbound only on State Street, between 1st and 3rd streets. This traffic pattern will remain for several more weeks, officials said.



