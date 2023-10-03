Traffic Alert: SH-16 closed just south of Emmett as ISP investigates crash

EMMETT, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have reported that an accident on State Highway 16 at milepost 111 (south of Emmett) which has closed all north and southbound lanes. Travelers can expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound State Highway 16 at milepost 111, south of Emmett. All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/uwJVtnQeXN — Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) October 3, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.