Traffic Alert: SH-16 closed just south of Emmett as ISP investigates crash

Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 03, 2023
EMMETT, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have reported that an accident on State Highway 16 at milepost 111 (south of Emmett) which has closed all north and southbound lanes. Travelers can expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

