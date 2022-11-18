Toys for Tots is kicking off donations for the holiday season next week

BOISE, IDAHO — With the holiday season approaching fast, Idaho News 6 is again partnering with Albertsons and local Toyota dealers for this year's Toys for Tots drive.

The drive kicks off next week. At all Albertsons locations in the Treasure Valley, you will be able to bring toys that are still in their packages and donate them to kids in need.

Last year alone, Toys for Tots distributed 32,846 toys and served 12,750 kids locally alone. They hope to continue that success this year.

Delilah Ball, who was shopping at Albertsons talked about why it was important to give back.

“I think it’s very important, I feel like especially nowadays kids and even older kids have lost the meaning of Christmas and just about gifts," said Ball. "And I’m trying to make sure they know it’s about giving and not just about what they’re going to get because it really makes a difference.”

For more information, visit our page on the event here or go to the Toys for Tots page here.

