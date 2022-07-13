Tourism to Idaho national parks brings in over $50 million

IDAHO — A new report from the National Parks Service found visitors to Idaho National Parks spent $37.6 million dollars in the state last year. That money supported 535 jobs and created a cumulative economic output of $50.8 million.

The Idaho parks included in the 2021 report are: City of Rocks National Reserve, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Nez Perce National Historic Park.

“National parks are a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” said Regional Director Frank Lands in a statement.

The spending analysis, conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, shows $20.5 billion in direct spending within 60 miles from a national park, from more than 297 million visitors. Overall, 322,600 jobs were supported nationally and 269,900 of those jobs were found in those gateway communities.

Over the year, national parks benefited a cumulative $42.5 billion to the U.S. economy, with lodging and restaurant sectors contributing the greatest direct output.

To see the impacts visitor spending had across the nation and individual states click here.