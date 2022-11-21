Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28.

The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho.

The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, a bar and miniature golf course.

The outdoor hitting bays are equipped with Toptracer technology, which tracks the distance of each ball, including height and speed, while players aim for a variety of targets.

Topgolf is expected to hire about 200 employees at the site. If you're interested in applying, visit their career website, here.