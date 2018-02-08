Top Republican strategist dissolves Idaho PAC

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho political action committee backed by a top Republican strategist and fundraiser has dissolved.

GOP operative Carl Forti terminated Building Idaho's Future, Inc. on Feb. 5.

The PAC was considered to be backing one of Idaho's top GOP gubernatorial candidates in the upcoming May primary election, but Forti's office had previously declined to say who or what they planned on supporting.

Forti's office has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Campaign finance documents filed with the secretary of state's office show the PAC received a $100,000 donation from the Idaho Land Fund, an organization overseen by J.B. Scott -- chairman of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. More than $92,000 of that September donation was returned to the Idaho Land Fund in November.

The PAC reported spending just $8,000, mainly in legal and accounting expenses.