Today is the last day to help put books in the hands of local children

IDAHO — Today is the final day to support Idaho News 6's annual "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign, which helps provide children in our community with books they can call their own.

Each fall, Idaho News 6 partners with the Scripps Howard Fund to raise money for childhood literacy. Donations made through the campaign go directly toward providing books for local children, allowing them to choose books that interest them and build their own home libraries.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of book distributions through the "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign. Over the past decade, nearly 2 million books have been distributed to children across the country.

For many students attending Title I elementary schools, access to books outside the classroom can be limited. The books children receive through this initiative may be among the first they personally own and, in some cases, the first books they have been able to choose for themselves.

The campaign focuses on children in kindergarten through fifth grade, a critical period when students are developing fundamental reading skills that can influence their success in school and beyond. By providing age-appropriate books for children to take home, the program extends learning outside the classroom and helps foster a lifelong love of reading.

"We are grateful to our viewers, sponsors and community partners for their continued support of the campaign," Idaho News 6 said. "Their generosity helps local children dream bigger, imagine more and build brighter futures."

How to Donate

Today is your last opportunity to contribute to this year's campaign.

To make a donation, visit: Donate to If You Give a Child a Book

Every donation helps put books into the hands of children right here in our community.

