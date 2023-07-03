Today is the Gem State's 133rd anniversary of statehood

Idaho turns 133 years old today, celebrating its addition to the union by then-President Benjamin Harrison on July 3, 1890.

At the time, the 43rd state had just over 88,000 residents, dwarfed by the nearly 2 million who now call Idaho home.

Idaho may be celebrating a 133rd anniversary today, but its history extends past that timeline. Idaho existed as a territory since 1863, established by President Lincoln amid the American Civil War. At the time, the state was a vital part of the expansion of the transcontinental railroad.

Idaho territory was considered for statehood after Governor Edward Stevenson called a constitutional convention in 1889 which was approved by voters in the territory later that year. Governor Stevenson was the first Idahoan appointed to the role, and the only ever Democrat to hold the position.

The state was home to gold, silver, and a vast array of valuable minerals which resulted in the nickname of the Gem State.

Idaho State Historical Society

If you're looking to learn more about Idaho's history over these 133 years, the Idaho State Museum is the perfect place to start. You can find information on their exhibits on the Idaho State Historical Society website.